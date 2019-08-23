Police and deputies caught up with the passenger of a suspected semi thief after a multi-agency search Thursday, Aug. 22.
At around 3:40 p.m., Tillamook 911 received a report from a caller who said they were following a white freighter truck with Gothard Farms markings headed north on Highway 101 towards Garibaldi.
A press release from Tillamook County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO) said the caller reported the truck matched the description of a post seen earlier on Facebook’s #TIMBERUNITY page regarding a vehicle theft around 17 hours earlier in Coburg, Oregon. The caller continued to provide updates on the truck’s location until it was observed by law enforcement in Garibaldi.
TCSO said a deputy kept the truck in sight while waiting for backup units to arrive. The truck was confirmed as stolen out of Coburg, but before backup arrived, the man who was driving stopped on First Street in Garibaldi and fled the scene, heading east on foot. A woman passenger exited the truck and remained at the scene.
Additional officers arrived, and a thorough search of the area was conducted but the driver was not found. The suspect, identified by TCSO as Mark Kloppel, remains at large. Rockaway Beach and Manzanita Police Department assisted in the search, which was terminated around 6 p.m. The freighter truck was towed for safekeeping until it could be returned to the owner.
The passenger, Rhonda Hawkins, was arrested for unauthorized entry of a motor vehicle and taken to the Tillamook County Correctional Facility. Hawkins had two dogs that were taken to the Tillamook K9 Rescue.
Kloppel was described as a white male with blue eyes and dark hair who was last seen wearing dark sweatpants and a fluorescent vest.
