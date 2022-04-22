Portion of the building will close for construction on July 1
Salem, Ore. – As part of ongoing efforts to make seismic and accessibility improvements at the Oregon State Capitol, a portion of the building will close starting Friday, July 1 to allow for new construction.
The Capitol Accessibility, Maintenance and Safety (CAMS) construction project continues to make urgent seismic, safety, and accessibility improvements to the Oregon State Capitol. On March 4, the Oregon Legislative Assembly approved the third phase of the project (CAMS III), which includes important seismic upgrades to the historic central portion of the Capitol building that was completed in 1938. This construction is extensive and will require the central portion of the building, including the Rotunda, and Senate and House Chambers to be open to construction personnel only beginning July 1.
The public will continue to be able to access both the House and Senate member offices. The south entrances to the building along State Street will reopen prior to the next legislative session in 2023, along with six public hearing rooms.
Starting May 1, access to the concourse level (basement) of the building will be limited to construction personnel only. Visitors are welcome into the building through June 30 during regular building hours, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
All offices housed in the central portion of the Capitol will be temporarily relocated. This includes Legislative Administration, Facility Services, Media Services, Employee Services, Financial Services, Information Services, Visitor Services, Legislative Revenue Office, Legislative Policy and Research Office, Commission on Indian Services, and the tenant occupied spaces of the State Treasurer, Secretary of State, and the Governor.
Since its beginning in 2017, the CAMS project has made critical updates to the Oregon State Capitol building, including seismic upgrades to the 1977 portion of the building; mechanical system upgrades; and two new Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) entrances at the front of the Capitol, among other accessibility improvements.
A 2013 report from the Capitol Master Plan Review Committee found “serious seismic problems” in the Capitol that put lives at risk in the event of a major earthquake. The report noted that 235,000 people visit the Capitol each year, including 20,000 schoolchildren, in addition to more than 400 people who regularly work in the Capitol building.
For more information regarding CAMS, visit https://www.oregonlegislature.gov/cams or call the CAMS office at 503-986-1744.
