No new positive cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Tillamook County as of Monday, April 27. Cases in the county remain at six.
In a County Leadership Team Teleconference on Monday, April 27, president of Adventist Health, Eric Swanson, said the hospital saw 18 vehicles Sunday, April 26, and one person was screened for COVID-19. Adventist Health received guidance from the Oregon Health Authority (OHA) on Friday, April 24, for non-urgent procedures. Restrictions for visitors will remain in effect.
“We’re seeing less and less people being screened,” Swanson said.
Tillamook County Community Health Centers Administrator Marlen Putman said the center has seen a decrease in people being screened as well. According to data released by OHA on Friday, April 24, Oregon has prevented as many as 1,500 hospitalizations and 70,000 positive COVID-19 cases.
“We’re monitoring, the hospital is monitoring, the state is monitoring daily and weekly to see what those numbers are looking like, including working with our dental providers,” Putman said.
The center is looking at the American Dental Association for guidance with reopening. They will also look for additional guidance in the next two weeks for what restrictions will be loosened.
“We’ll have some additional testing to do over this next week to address those populations that have been identified for expanded testing,” Putman said.
Tillamook Family Counseling Center is continuing to provide telehealth services. They are anticipating forming some support groups.
As of April 27, there have been 2,311 positive cases in Oregon, with 91 deaths and 48,964 people tested. There have been zero deaths in Tillamook County and 254 negative cases.
According to the OHA, as of Friday, April 24, Oregon’s cumulative positive testing rate has remained consistent at about five percent tests performed. The national average is 18.4 percent. Oregon’s low test positivity rate reflects decreasing numbers of individuals with COVID-19 symptoms due to Gov. Kate Brown’s stay-at-home order and increasing testing statewide.
