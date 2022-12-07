NKN Superintendent Paul Erlebach

After 11 years with the Neah-Kah-Nie School District, Superintendent Paul Erlebach will be retiring at the end of this school year.

The school board has begun the search for Erlebach’s replacement with help from the Oregon School Board Association and will be ramping their efforts up as the new year begins with the announcement of a new superintendent expected in March.

