After 11 years with the Neah-Kah-Nie School District, Superintendent Paul Erlebach will be retiring at the end of this school year.
The school board has begun the search for Erlebach’s replacement with help from the Oregon School Board Association and will be ramping their efforts up as the new year begins with the announcement of a new superintendent expected in March.
“Neah-Kah-Nie has been a great school district to work with,” Erlebach said. “It’s a very progressive school district and we’ve always had a stable board.”
Erlebach arrived in the district following twelve years serving as principal of several schools in and around Ontario, Oregon. Before that he had started his career as a Spanish teacher and English language development coordinator in The Dalles.
In his time with Neah-Kah-Nie, Erlebach has overseen many facilities and program improvements and expansions, but he stressed that the students had remained his number one focus.
“Anytime I was with students is a favorite memory,” Erlebach said, “students are the clients so they’re my boss and I feel an obligation to the students.”
That commitment led to a continuing focus on keeping district facilities and programs evolving to meet the needs of the community.
Erlebach points to the expansion of the preschool programs at Garibaldi and Nehalem Elementary Schools and the construction of the student health and wellness center at Neah-Kah-Nie High School as highlights from his time at the helm.
In all, Erlebach oversaw more than $15 million in capital improvements around the district.
“He has been very effective in his tenure here and he will be missed,” Neah-Kah-Nie School District Board Chair Sandy Tyrer said.
But Erlebach was quick to emphasize that his efficacy was only possible with support from the district’s staff.
“Really, it’s the staff that makes Neah-Kah-Nie a special school district,” Erlebach said.
After his retirement, Erlebach and his wife plan to remain in the community doing volunteer work and traveling.
Erlebach said that the school board had requested he stay on briefly after his contract expires on June 30, 2023, to help facilitate a smooth handover and he has agreed.
“I just want to make sure that the district is in good hands when I leave, a successful transition is very important to me,” Erlebach said.
The search for Erlebach’s successor is being led by Tyrer and Administrative Assistant Kathie Sellars.
In the search, the board is soliciting feedback from both district staff and community members to find the right candidate.
“We are looking for the best candidate and the best fit for this district,” Tyrer said. “We want to make sure we go into this well-informed of what all areas of the population want to see in a superintendent.”
The first step in gathering input was a recent online survey to gauge the qualities community members would like a new superintendent to possess.
More than 300 responses were collected. They identified integrity, honesty, cultural competency, respect of diversity, communication skills and appreciation of students as some of the top qualities community members want prioritized in the hiring process.
The next step in the recruitment is forming a screening committee with 11 or 12 members to help the board in the recruitment process.
Two thirds of the screening committee will be district staff while the remainder will be community members. Invitations have been sent out and the district will announce the committee’s membership when responses have been received.
This committee and the school board will review applications and decide which applicants to interview before jointly interviewing those selected.
The final hiring decision will be made by the board after soliciting feedback from the public, district staff and Erlebach.
“We have a good group of board members and they’re approaching this process in a very thoughtful, organized and transparent manner,” Sellars said.
Tyrer and Sellars said that they plan to begin advertising the pending job vacancy before the end of the year. The district will offer an annual salary between $140,000 and $160,000 plus benefits to the new superintendent.
They said that they will consider all applicants who have the relevant certificates and qualifications.
“There’s a good process in place and we have a lot of faith in it,” Tyrer said. “We believe we’ll get the results that we want.”
