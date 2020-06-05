Scott Galvin has announced his intention of running for mayor of Manzanita in this fall’s election.
Galvin’s platform reads:
“The voice of the residents of Manzanita is paramount.
The city council is a conduit for the will of the residents.
The democratic process regulates policy.
I will utilize public meetings and mailed surveys to gather data to gain consensus.
All data will be transparent.
I’m Financially conservative.
I’m Socially liberal.
I’m a Capitalist.
I’m an Environmentalist.
I’m your neighbor.
I will listen more than I speak.
“It’s the action, not the fruit of the action, that’s important. You have to do the right thing. It may not be in your power, may not be in your time, that there’ll be any fruit. But that doesn’t mean you stop doing the right thing. You may never know what results come from your action. But if you do nothing, there will be no result.” Gandhi
Peace be with you. Let us join hands and build a village with a Conscience.”
-Scott Galvin
