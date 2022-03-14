Schrader Keeps the Government Open, Advances Key District Projects, and Supports Ukraine Through House Funding Package
WASHINGTON, D.C. – Today, Congressman Kurt Schrader (OR-05) voted for the omnibus funding package in the U.S. House of Representatives to ensure the government is fully funded for Fiscal Year 2022. The bipartisan package includes key wins for Oregon’s 5th Congressional District, including the passage of Community Project Funding, which is essential to bring the vital district projects championed by Congressman Schrader online.
“I am proud the House came together to pass a budget that funds our government through the fiscal year, supports our Ukrainian allies, and secures key wins for our communities here at home,” Rep. Schrader said. “These community supported projects I’ve long fought for in Oregon’s 5th District are closer than ever to becoming a reality to start meeting the unique needs of our communities. This includes projects that will strengthen wildfire preparedness and environmental protections, increase education equity and elder care, and further invest in our infrastructure. I am calling on my Senate colleagues to quickly pass this crucial legislation that will make a real difference in Oregon communities.”
Congressman Schrader secured the following funding for district projects through the package:
- $6.2 million to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers so they can make long-needed repairs to the Willamette Falls Locks;
- $800,000 to the Providence Milwaukie Hospital to address the growing number of seniors experiencing housing insecurity in Clackamas County;
- $2 million for economic development to Oregon City to reduce rail noise levels and attract business growth to the historic Downtown area;
- $1.2 million to assist Marion County in upgrading to a new digital, state-of-the-art public safety radio network critical for combating wildfires;
- $1.44 million to help Marion County improve fire-damaged North Fork Road which provides year-round access to the Little North Fork Santiam River corridor;
- 425,000 to the United Way of the Mid-Willamette Valley for improvement projects the SafeSleep United Women’s Shelter in Salem
- $425,000 to Tillamook Bay Community College to launch a nursing program to address growing nursing shortage in rural communities;
- $892,000 for the purchase of equipment that is necessary to remove problem sea lions from the Columbia River;
- $100,000 to the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife to aerially observe whales off the Oregon coast to allow for crab fishing with low whale entanglement risk
In addition, the bipartisan package fully funds the implementation of new programs established through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law that was championed by Congressman Schrader, including programs to expand rural broadband service and invest in energy efficiency and renewable energy. It also expands state block grants for childcare and development, extends telehealth services beyond the COVID-19 public health crisis, and reauthorizes the Violence Against Women Act to prevent and respond to domestic violence, sexual assault, and stalking.
Further, the funding package provides over $13.6 billion in humanitarian, economic, and security assistance for our allies in Ukraine.
The legislation now moves to the Senate for consideration where Congressman Schrader is encouraging a swift passage.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.