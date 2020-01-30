U.S. Rep. Kurt Schrader, Democratic Congressman for Oregon’s Fifth District, met with civic leaders from around Tillamook County this past week to hear local concerns. The meeting was held Thursday, Jan. 23, at Tillamook Bay Community College, and Schrader was joined by Democratic State Sen. Betsy Johnson.
Schrader said the House of Representatives was focused on considering the needs of smaller communities, trying to emphasize that rural and coastal communities require as much or more support than the state’s population centers. He noted efforts to expand and improve broadband internet access for unserved and underserved areas and also a search for bay dredging and other maintenance funding.
“In these smaller communities the water issues are really difficult,” Schrader said. “The Water Resources Development Act is being reauthorized as we speak. After visiting in Lincoln and Tillamook counties we’re going to make sure there’s some smaller community carve-outs.”
The cumbersome nature of writing grant applications was also raised, with weight seeming to go towards larger cities and counties that have more staff, thus more ability to apply for funding. It’s unlikely you would find a full-time grant writer on staff in a rural or coastal community. That work is done by a person who probably has countless other duties such as a city manager.
Dredging was raised a number of times in the meeting with local leaders. Schrader said he understands that dredging is the lifeblood of coastal towns up and down Oregon. He said the issue is critical, but there is often a catch for areas that are too small for federal assistance and too far inland for help from the state.
Tillamook Air Museum’s Hangar B was also a point of concern for the congressman. He plans to work closely with the Port of Tillamook Bay to find resources for refurbishing the aging hangar before it collapses. Schrader said once a prioritized plan from the Port and the community is in hand, he’ll collaborate with state leaders to push for action to preserve the historic site and tourist attraction.
Fire district funding has been a growing problem in Tillamook County. Schrader said people expect the same standard of services and care regardless of the size of a city or county, despite the differences in tax funding bases. He questioned whether training and certification requirements had become overly cumbersome in recent years. He also vowed to continuing pushing back against attempts by the government to tax stipends received by volunteer firefighters.
