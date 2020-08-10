Schools districts in Tillamook County have made decisions regarding what school will look like in the fall. Neah-Kah-Nie (NKN) School District, Nestucca Valley School District, and Tillamook School District will begin the school year with comprehensive distance learning.
NKN School District made the announcement Thursday, Aug. 6, stating the 2020 school year will begin in a comprehensive distance learning environment beginning Sept. 14.
Superintendent Paul Erlebach wrote in a letter to the community that county-specific metrics released by Gov. Kate Brown, Oregon Health Authority and Oregon Department of Education further warn of the risk in reopening school buildings too soon.
“If we bring our students and staff back together, I believe, we will have COVID-19 outbreaks,” Erlebach wrote.
Erlebach said COVID-19 outbreaks would require the quarantine of exposed students and staff for several weeks, leading to the breakdown of in-person learning. The repeated opening and closing of classrooms would be disruptive to the learning process.
“As your superintendent, it is my obligation – and my priority – to safeguard the wellbeing of each of our students and employees,” Erlebach wrote. “With that being said, I cannot in good faith put health and safety on the line when infection rates are rising and our communities do not have the resources to quickly and effectively address outbreaks.”
The school district will reevaluate the decision to begin in a distance learning environment on a periodic basis based on state and county-level metrics, Elrebach said. He expects the school district to be in a comprehensive distance learning framework through the first nine weeks of the school year, and hope to transition to a hybrid model by Nov. 16.
Nestucca Valley School District announced July 28 they would be implementing distance learning for the first quarter of the school year, until Nov. 5. The school district will be assessing the reopening of its schools to a hybrid model but will not do this before Nov. 5, and may not be able to achieve this until after the second quarter, or longer, depending on the COVID-19 spread.
Superintendent Misty Wharton wrote in a letter that the school district will offer professional development to their staff and schedule one-on-one virtual training sessions for parents and students, will have a rigorous curriculum for Pre-K-12 students, check in daily with students, and reinstate the standard grading system.
“This summer, I have been working with the county commissioners to increase access and funding for all of our students to access reliable internet,” Wharton wrote. “We have developed a plan to provide internet up Blaine, out Hwy 22 and Little Nestucca River Road.”
The school district is also working on a scholarship program to bring internet to students’ homes. They will also be providing a laptop, Chromebook or tablet to every student who needs one.
Tillamook School District made the announcement Thursday, Aug. 6, to start the school year by utilizing the comprehensive distance learning model for trimester one. In a letter to families, Superintendent Curt Shelley said the comprehensive distance learning would be very different from the virtual program the district implemented in the spring.
Students will receive grades at the conclusion of each trimester, they will be required to check in with teachers on a daily basis for social-emotional check ins and academic support, CANVAS will be used, and Acellus will be utilized as the online curriculum for students grades K-12. Training will be offered for families for the use of both CANVAS and Acellus. Staff will be reporting to buildings daily. Devices can be checked out for all students in need in grades PreK-12.
“We know that, even with these adjustments, it will not be in same as having students in our seats in our schools,” Shelley wrote in the letter. “For now, we must err on the side of caution to protect our kids and our staff.”
Shelley said the school district hopes to re-evaluate the situation in late November and plan for in-person education. Decisions will be made based on Oregon Department of Education and other state level guidance, as well as the most current COVID-19 data for Tillamook County.
