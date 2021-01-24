Tillamook School District will begin a hybrid model Monday, Jan. 25, for grades 7-12. The district began the hybrid model for grades K-6 in December and have been planning the hybrid models since September.
“Our staff has been wonderful since March when we originally closed schools statewide,” Superintendent Curt Shelley said. “We have turned the dial and evolved from packets to comprehensive distance learning and now to hybrid. The staff all need to be commended for their efforts, willingness and skillset.”
Shelley said the district went slow and planned well during the first trimester while listening to staff and the community, while also adjusting to updates and changes from the Oregon Department of Education and recent announcements from the governor’s office.
“We have learned from grades pre-K-6, not only in our district but other districts throughout Oregon, the nation and the world, on how to mitigate the virus,” Shelley said. “We cannot prevent the virus from entering our building, however, if we follow safety protocol, we can mitigate the transmission within our cohorts and school system.”
Staff is anxiously awaiting the arrival of the vaccine, Shelley added. They also know the importance of prioritizing the mental wellness of students and feel it is time to bring students back into school. The Tillamook Virtual Academy remains an option for families if they choose.
Neah-Kah-Nie School District is set to begin an onsite/hybrid model beginning March 15. The elementary level will be moving to the onsite model and the secondary level will be implementing a hybrid model.
Superintendent Paul Erlebach answered staff and parent questions during a Let’s Chat with Paul meeting held via Zoom Jan. 13. Erlebach said the new wing in Nehalem Elementary School has a ventilation system. Principal Kristi Woika said air purifiers are in classrooms that need them, as well as the main building.
“Right now, we’re not focused on March 15 as much as we are just trying to increase our limited in-person instruction to February,” Woika said. “There will be more information coming out to families within the next week about that.”
Woika plans on gathering parent input to firm up enrollment for onsite learning. Limited in-person learning is optional. Woika said she does not know what onsite learning will look like until she knows what parents want.
With enforcing the use of face masks, Erlebach said there are protocols in place. If a student has a doctor’s note stating they cannot wear a mask and need in-person instruction away from the cohort, the school will provide that. Teachers are being trained on safety protocols.
Nestucca Valley School District plans to wait to begin an in-person instructional model until staff can be vaccinated for COVID-19 and the county moves out of Extreme Risk. The school district will continue with comprehensive distance learning at this time.
