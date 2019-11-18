Tillamook School District officials said on social media that the Route Seven school bus was involved in a crash the morning of Monday, Nov. 18, as it was headed south on U.S. 101 toward South Prairie Elementary School.
The students were put on other buses and driven to the school, according to the school district. No injuries were reported.
