Tillamook School District Nine’s Board met last Monday evening at Tillamook High School, spending most of the meeting hearing reports from various members of the district community.
First up was Communications Officer for the Associated Student Body of Tillamook High School, Jack Sappington. Sappington delivered a report on homecoming week at the high school.
Sappington said the week had been an all-around success, with the volleyball team continuing their undefeated season in Friday’s homecoming game. He noted that the “anything but a backpack” theme on Friday had led to calls from Safeway and Fred Meyer requesting the return of the shopping carts borrowed by students.
The district’s Director of Curriculum, David Wallace, then delivered the state-mandated annual report on the district’s curriculum. He said that he had determined that the district had been in compliance with Oregon Department of Education curriculum standards during the 2021-22 school year. The board voted to accept the report later in the evening.
District Superintendent Curt Shelley then delivered the lengthiest report of the evening, addressing the impacts of elections in November before endorsing two programs he would like to bring to the district.
Shelley said that the unknown outcome of the upcoming elections coupled with the school district’s biennial funding cycle made planning difficult. With control of both houses of the state government and the governor’s mansion up for grabs there is considerable uncertainty for educators about the level of funding available going forward.
The superintendent also said that the new governor’s choice of state superintendent and education department policy positions would have a direct impact on the district’s operations.
He then discussed two educational initiatives he would like to bring to the district.
The first was the Advancement Via Individual Determination (AVID) program, which trains teachers and administrators and offers a bevy of educational tools to help enhance school performance.
Shelley said that the Tillamook School District has been lagging slightly behind the Oregon average and other comparable districts in terms of testing. He believes that AVID would help to address that gap.
“It teaches us to be good teachers and we can all use a refresher on that,” Shelley said.
The program would be rolled out across the district over a period of three years and would cost around $4,000 per school to implement.
The second program Shelley discussed was Bal-A-Vis-X. It uses ball exercises to help increase balance and visual acuity causing with other, additional benefits for students.
Shelley, who is a trained instructor in the program, touted its positive impact on student impulsivity, behavior, anxiety and cognitive function. He said that he thought the program would help students in the district but acknowledged difficulties with licensing it from its developer.
The board also heard a financial report and reports from teachers’ union representatives, before board members each delivered updates about their activities over the last month.
Several of the commissioners had attended the opening of the outdoor school and remarked positively on the event and the staff at the school.
The board then approved a contract with the Port of Tillamook for the operation of the new disc golf course at the port, set to open next spring.
They also approved student trips for the upcoming year, including the resumption of the optional annual trip to Washington D.C. and New York next summer for eighth graders at Tillamook Junior High School.
Stephen Owens, a teacher at the junior high, had detailed the east coast trip earlier in the meeting. He said that the trip would take place over five days in mid-June, costing around $2,500 per student (to be paid by families wishing to participate) and that there had been 50 signups so far.
Finally, the board appointed members to the budget committee before adjourning.
Please send any comments to headlightreporter@countrymedia.net.
