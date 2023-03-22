TSD9 Logo

Tillamook School District’s Board of Directors approved employee contract extensions and retention stipends, as well as the integrated guidance plan for Trask River High School at their March 13 meeting.

The committee followed the recommendations of district leadership for staff retention choices and awarded the stipends using funds from federal covid relief funding.

