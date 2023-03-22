Tillamook School District’s Board of Directors approved employee contract extensions and retention stipends, as well as the integrated guidance plan for Trask River High School at their March 13 meeting.
The committee followed the recommendations of district leadership for staff retention choices and awarded the stipends using funds from federal covid relief funding.
Certified staff and administrators will be receiving a $1,500 bonus in their June paychecks and a further $1,000 in November, should they stay with the district. Hourly employees will receive a 5% bump in their hourly compensation throughout the 2023-2024 school year.
The June stipends will cost the district approximately $350,000 while those in November and the bump for hourly employees will cost around $772,000. Funding for both is coming from the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund, created by federal legislation in March 2020.
Similar retention stipends had been offered in each of the previous two years using the same funds, but this is the last year that they will be available.
The board also approved the integrated guidance plan for the Trask River High School, which educates juveniles in the custody of the Oregon Youth Authority.
The integrated guidance plan combines the administration of five different programs and was created at the behest of the Oregon Department of Education. It is similar to that developed by the school district that was presented at February’s meeting before approval later in the month.
Finally, the board approved extending the school year by a day to help account for the three days that were missed in February with winter storm closures.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.