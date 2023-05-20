TSD9 Logo

Tillamook’s School Board approved a new vision statement and the calendar for the 2024-2025 academic year at their meeting on May 8.

A student from the Wilson River School kicked off the meeting by discussing a project she has been working on with another student to help address food insecurity at her school.

