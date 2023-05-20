Tillamook’s School Board approved a new vision statement and the calendar for the 2024-2025 academic year at their meeting on May 8.
A student from the Wilson River School kicked off the meeting by discussing a project she has been working on with another student to help address food insecurity at her school.
The student said that, according to a survey, 80% of students at Wilson River School experience food insecurity and that 37% only get meals at school. Considering this, the student partnered with a friend to apply for a Gates Grant of $500, which was awarded.
The grant will be used over the next four weeks to purchase supplies for the school’s culinary class to prepare a “second chance lunch” for students to get another meal at school near the end of the day. Unfortunately, the Gates Grant is ending after this year, but the student said that she hoped the pilot of the program would help to attract further funding.
The board approved a $192,000 transfer from the elementary function of the general fund to the curriculum function to cover the full cost of the math curricula they approved at their last meeting. The total cost of the curricula will be $463,000.
Board members approved the new vision statement for the district, which Interim Superintendent Jim Mabbott had been working to develop with district staff. The new statement pledges that the district will know every student and help them achieve high academic success before graduating career ready, while partnering with families and the community to hold every member of the district accountable for reaching their highest potential. The board added a sentence saying that “every student will be valued.”
Students in Tillamook will be in school for 170 days in the 2024-2025 academic year, starting on September 4 or 5 and continuing through June 11, after the board approved the district’s calendar for the year.
The board also approved a trip to Atlanta by the Future Business Leaders of America from the high school to attend that group’s national conference in the last week of June.
