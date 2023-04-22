TSD9 Logo

The Tillamook School Board approved new math curricula at its meeting on April 10 and set May 8-12 as teacher appreciation week.

The meeting began with a group of third grade students from South Prairie Elementary School sharing their favorite books with the board. 

