The Tillamook School Board approved new math curricula at its meeting on April 10 and set May 8-12 as teacher appreciation week.
The meeting began with a group of third grade students from South Prairie Elementary School sharing their favorite books with the board.
Curriculum Director Dr. Tyler Reed then detailed the three separate curricula that will be deployed to teach Tillamook’s students math. Reed said that the district is responsible for updating a different subject’s curriculum each year and this year is math’s turn.
The curriculum for students in the kindergarten through sixth grade will be purchased from i-Ready, who will offer professional development to teachers and workbooks and online tools to students. The district has already been using i-Ready’s curriculum for third to sixth graders.
Seventh and eighth grade students will be taught using a curriculum developed by EdGems, a company that focuses exclusively on middle school education. It offers differentiated subject matter designed for students who are struggling or excelling and will help with professional development for teachers while providing online tools and textbooks for students.
The curriculum that will be used for high schoolers is coming from CPM Mathematics. It includes algebra 1 and 2, geometry, precalculus and calculus, offering textbooks and e-books to students and professional development to teachers.
Reed said that these curricula purchases are accounted for in next year’s budget. He plans to order the materials this month and hopes to have them in teachers’ hands in June so they can familiarize themselves with it before the new school year starts in September. The district will start to receive data on the plans’ results beginning in October.
