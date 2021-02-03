The Tillamook County Soil and Water Conservation District is pleased to offer three $1,500 scholarships for the 2021-2022 school year. Scholarships will be awarded to a graduating high school senior or a resident of Tillamook County to be enrolled at any university, college, junior college or trade school, working toward an associate, bachelor, graduate degree or trade certification.
The economy for Tillamook County comprises mainly of agriculture, forest products, fishing and recreation. For this reason, the Tillamook County Soil and Water Conservation District (TCSWCD) is committed to supporting local students who care about natural resources and wish to promote conservation, impacting future natural resource decisions. The district’s goal is to assist college students majoring in the field of agriculture, natural resource science or a related discipline. They encourage students to apply for these scholarships.
Complete and sign the application form. The form is available at the TCSWCD office at 4000 Blimp Blvd. Suite 200 Tillamook, OR, 503-842-2848. Ext. 9024. It is also downloadable from the TCSWCD website http://www.tillamookcountyswcd.org
Applications must be received by 4 p.m. May 7. Do not miss this great opportunity!
