Bonneville Power Administration (BPA) has scheduled a power outage that will affect Tillamook PUD customers in the South Tillamook County area from Highway 101 S at Farmers Creek, south to Slab Creek in Neskowin. These areas include Hebo, Cloverdale, and Pacific City. The outage is scheduled for Friday, Sep. 6 from 11 p.m. until approximately 6 a.m. on Saturday, Sep. 7.
This outage is necessary for BPA to perform testing and transmission maintenance for future reliability and to comply with federal regulatory requirements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.