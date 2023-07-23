In order to save an essential program in the Tillamook school district, Cassie Thiemens had to go above and beyond, spending months working with every contact and lead she had, to ensure her students did not lose their vital dual language program. Thiemens, who is the director of bilingual programs and services in the school district, needed qualified bilingual teachers and she was determined to do whatever necessary to find them.

With three of their current staff members moving on to pursue other opportunities and one position that had previously been left unfilled, the district was in dire need of replacements and had very little time to find them. If Thiemens couldn’t find four qualified bilingual teachers by May 15 the district would have to shut the program down.

