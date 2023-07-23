In order to save an essential program in the Tillamook school district, Cassie Thiemens had to go above and beyond, spending months working with every contact and lead she had, to ensure her students did not lose their vital dual language program. Thiemens, who is the director of bilingual programs and services in the school district, needed qualified bilingual teachers and she was determined to do whatever necessary to find them.
With three of their current staff members moving on to pursue other opportunities and one position that had previously been left unfilled, the district was in dire need of replacements and had very little time to find them. If Thiemens couldn’t find four qualified bilingual teachers by May 15 the district would have to shut the program down.
Thiemens, who has been with the Tillamook school district now for 19 years, was not about to sit still and allow the only dual language program on the whole Oregon coast end. The program, which started in the 2017-2018 school year, is a shining star for the school district, receiving high praise from parents and the community alike.
Interested parents may submit applications for their rising Kindergartners to enter the program, which provides instruction 50% in English and 50% in Spanish. Should the number of prospective students exceed the available slots, a random name selector will be used, in a lottery style, to fill the seats. Classes are balanced out as well as possible with around half native Spanish speakers and half native English speakers. The program will soon see its first students move into the junior high grades.
Determined to not let her students down, Thiemens first looked to the former students whom she used to teach prior to becoming the full-time language director for the district. The students she taught English to in high school were now in their 30s or beyond and had their own children in the program. Some of these former students were working on becoming teachers themselves and Thiemens wished to support them. However, Thiemens determined that they were not ready just yet but decided to keep them in mind for future years.
“I wasn’t going to accept that the program was just going to go away,” said Thiemens. Refusing to give up, she reached out to Dr. Jose Medina, an internationally known dual language expert, and asked if he could use his strong social media presence to aid their time sensitive search of bilingual teachers for the Tillamook school district. With his help, applications from international candidates began to roll in.
However, the teachers could not officially apply for the positions using the district’s online application process due to their lack of clearance to work within the U.S. This snag renewed Thiemens’ determination and she went right to work on figuring out how to solve this new dilemma.
Thiemens was able to present the teachers with paper applications, allowing the selection process to resume. After months of working to save the program, they were finally at the point of carefully screening each applicant and conducting interviews.
With the support of interim Superintendent Jim Mabbott, Thiemens was able to find and hire four amazing teachers just days before the May 15 deadline. The dual language program would be saved but not before clearing several remaining hurdles.
Now that they had found their new teachers, figuring out how to get them authorized to work in the U.S. was the next obstacle. Thiemens had to quickly learn all about J-1 visas. With that knowledge she would be able to help three of the four teachers. A J-1 visa allows international teachers to come and work for five years, but first they had to be sponsored by a program.
Working with the Oregon Department of Education, Thiemens was able to connect to the Embassy of Spain, where she learned about the Cordell Hull Foundation. This non-profit organization sponsors visas for international educators and was the answer Thiemens had been diligently seeking.
With three of the four teachers now on track to getting all their required paperwork done, Thiemens set out to help the fourth teacher who had more challenging circumstances to sort out. This teacher had already worked for five years on a J-1 visa in North Carolina. The visa limits teachers from working longer than that without first returning to their home country for two years. After that period of time, they are allowed to return to the U.S.
Thiemens had to dig deeper to find a fix for this new, more complicated issue. The teacher would need to be sponsored with an H-1B visa instead. She immediately jumped into action once again and sought out a solution. It was determined that legal help would be necessary.
A lawyer was brought on board to help them initially work through the difficult paperwork. Working with the district’s HR coordinator, Thiemens was able to get the necessary Labor Condition Application (LCA) approved and moved forward with the second step in the process, the petition. They have 15 days after submitting the petition before they could hear a decision for this particular teacher. If the teacher is granted the H-1B visa they would be able to stay for an additional six years. Thiemens has remained positive throughout this whole process. “I just believe it’s going to work out and he’s going to be able to come,” she said.
There are two teachers coming from El Salvador, one from Costa Rica and another from Mexico City. With everything set on the right track for these new teachers to come to work on August 25, Thiemens was then able to shift her focus to the numerous other issues that needed to be planned and arrange.
Thiemens’ work is not done just by seeing that the teachers arrive in the U.S. She also needs to ensure that for those bringing dependents, they too have everything they would need, that everyone has affordable housing, cars, licenses and so much more. With each teacher having their own unique circumstances, there’s still a lot of work to be done before the next school year starts. “To come to another country to teach within a structure that’s very different, I want them to feel like they are very supported and welcomed. I’m so excited for this new energy on my team,” says Thiemens.
The bilingual, international teachers will also have to meet additional requirements that native teachers do not. They will have to teach about their own culture and write about it. They must prove that they are sharing their culture with their students, teaching them all about it and not just the language alone.
The district had already set and approved their budget for the year, factoring in all these unforeseen expenses was not something that seemed possible. Amazingly, Thiemens was given the answer to this obstacle just in time, via an email. The email stated that the Tillamook school district would be receiving a grant to recruit and retain bilingual educators.
With the generous grant they now had the extra funding to pay for these new expenses as well as help the other bilingual staff in the district with professional development. “Things are going to work out the way they are meant to work out and I think they are working out. It’s amazing to me. Doors are opening and things are happening,” Thiemens added.
Thiemens, who went back to school to get her PhD because of the plight of her students and how people saw them, is now thrilled to see what all her hard work is yielding. She sees it paying off through the wonderful dual language program she has helped to create within her school district and how successful it has become. Doing whatever it takes to accomplish your goals and never giving up is something that Thiemens hopes others can see and be encouraged by.
The children who participate in the program are on par with the national averages across the country for kids in similar ones. Thiemens is working on expanding the program to reach the high school level, ensuring that it continues for as long as possible, offering constant help and improvement for her students.
“I’m lucky to have the support of the district and the school board because that’s very, very helpful. To have the backing and recognition that this is such a worthwhile program for Tillamook,” Thiemens said while expressing her gratitude for the support she’s received from the district during the many months of difficulties she’s faced with keeping the dual language program from being shut down.
Never panicking and refusing to give up, Thiemens was able to find four highly qualified teachers to save the district’s indispensable dual language program. The arrival of these amazing teachers is one greatly anticipated and highly appreciated.
For more information about the Tillamook school district’s dual language program visit their website, TSD9Bilingual.com
