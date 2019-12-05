Sara Charlton, Director of the Tillamook County Library, will be retiring June 1, 2020. Sara has been the Director of the Tillamook County Library since 1991. Prior to moving to Tillamook, Sara was Interim Director, Reference Librarian and Outreach Librarian at the Marion County Library in Fairmont, WV, 1978-1984. She served as Director of the Mifflin County Library in Lewistown, PA, 1984-1991. Sara earned a BA in Music from the University of Charleston; a Masters in Library Science from the University of Pittsburgh. She earned a Master of Public Administration at Penn State and is a graduate of the University of Oregon Pacific Program.
Charlton’s accomplishments at the Tillamook County Library began with automating the old card catalog to an online catalog and updating library management services, 1992-1993. Charlton participated in the formation of the Coastal Resource Sharing Network, a consortium of libraries working together to provide library services to residents along the Oregon Coast, 1992-2010, and was President of the Network for 18 years. She was instrumental in the installation of Internet to all Tillamook County Library branches. She created the Oceanbooks Network to share library resources between the Tillamook County Library, the Driftwood Library in Lincoln City and the Newport Public Library. She worked with the South Tillamook County Library Club in Pacific City to build the South Tillamook County Library in 1995 and the Rockaway Beach Friends of the Library to build the newest branch in 1999, the Rockaway Beach Library. The new Tillamook County Main Library, a 15-year project, was completed in 2006. Other accomplishments include the formation of a virtual branch, available at www.tillabook.org, that offers e-books, databases, audiobooks, movies, tv shows, graphic novels, music and newspapers to the public, 2008 to present. 2016 RFID was added for security, self checks and library management. Charlton's latest project is working with the Tillamook County Library Foundation to create the new Library Park. The Library Park was made possible because of a generous gift from a former Tillamook County Library Board member.
Sara served as President of the Oregon Library Association, 1998-99 and has been a member of the Tillamook County Library Foundation from, 1991-present. She was Chair of the Oregon Library Association Legislative Committee from 2000-2004 and a committee member from 1995 to present. In 2002 she was Chair of Programs for Oregon and Washington Library Association Joint Conference. She was a member of the Tillamook Kiwanis Club from 1991-2008. Member of the Oregon State Library LSCA 1995-1997 and LSTA 2005-2008 committees. Sara was also a member of the 2009 and 2014 Oregon Reads programs She participated as a member of the Oregon contingent at National Library Day in Washington, DC, 2007-present and served as a member and Chair on the Committee for Library Day at the State Capital, 2007-2019. Chair of the Oregon Library Association 2010 Conference with the National Public Library Association. Charlton also served as President and member of Tillamook County Arts Network, 2013- 2019. Member of the Oregon Library Law Committee 2012. She was an Advisor Committee Member of the Tillamook County Future Council from 2014 to present and a member of the Bay City Planning Commission, 2012-present. Charlton was Chair of the Bay City Pearl Festival, 2014-2016. She has also served at the national level as a member of the American Library Association Public Library Association Legislation and Advocacy Committee, 2015-2019, and as Chair from 2018-2019. From 2017- present she assisted with the ukulele programs for the public at all Tillamook County Library branches.
She enjoys playing the 12-string guitar in the band; her dogs, cats and ferrets and working on her historic craftsman house and huge yard. She also enjoys tap dancing whenever possible.
Sara would like to thank everyone who has helped to make the Tillamook County Library one of the best in Oregon. She would like to thank the community and let our residents know it has been an honor working with them over the last 29 years.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.