The Salmonberry Trail Intergovernmental Agency (STIA) will meet to discuss the proposed Salmonberry Trail corridor 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, Oct. 11 in the Officer’s Mess at the Port of Tillamook Bay, 6825 Officer’s Row. The meeting is open to the public.
On the agenda: a discussion about Washington County becoming a member of the intergovernmental STIA agreement, updates on the newly-formed Salmonberry Trail Foundation and a report from the strategic plan implementation team.
The proposed Salmonberry Trail is an 84-mile corridor that follows the Port of Tillamook Bay Railway and ends in Banks. The proposed route connects eight cities and two counties, passing by the Oregon coastline, fisheries, farmland and the Oregon Coast Range.
STIA was established to promote and facilitate coordinated direction and guidance in the planning, development, and maintenance of the multi-use trail.
