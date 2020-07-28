The Salmonberry Trail Intergovernmental Agency (STIA) will meet virtually to discuss the proposed Salmonberry Trail corridor from 10 a.m. to noon Friday, Aug. 7. The public can view the proceedings on YouTube at https://bit.ly/stiavideo.
Items to be discussed include updates on the Salmonberry Trail Foundation and status of the current River and Canyon Segment planning study.
The proposed Salmonberry Trail is an 86-mile corridor that follows the Port of Tillamook Bay Railway connecting Tillamook and the city of Banks in Washington County. The proposed route connects eight cities and two counties, passing by the Oregon coastline, fisheries, and farmland and through the Oregon Coast Range.
STIA was established to promote and facilitate coordinated direction and guidance in the planning, long-term development and eventual maintenance of the multi-use trail.
For more information or if you would like to submit public comment for board members to review, contact Dennis Wiley, Salmonberry Trail project manager, dennis.wiley@oregon.gov at least three days prior to the meeting.
