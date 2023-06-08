The Salmonberry Trail Foundation has been ramping up its activities this year, with the hiring of a new executive director in January and clearance of a section of future trail in Washington County.
Caroline Fitchett, who took over as executive director in January, said that the foundation needs continued support from the community to make the exciting plan a reality.
“There’s lots of opportunities and needs that we have for folks to step up and be a part of this legacy project,” Fitchett said.
The envisioned trail would connect Banks, in Washington County, with Tillamook using the disused rail crossing over the Salmonberry Pass to access Wheeler, before running adjacent to the railbed of the Oregon Coast Scenic Railroad to Tillamook. The plan was conceptualized by various community groups more than a decade ago, but after the foundation’s creation in 2019, progress was stalled by the pandemic in 2020, and is only now resuming in earnest.
The Salmonberry Trail Foundation works in conjunction with the Salmonberry Trail Intergovernmental Agency to help coordinate work on the trail, which will be built in sections as possible. The intergovernmental agency controls the land on which the trail will run, while the foundation is in charge of raising funding to build the trail itself.
Fitchett came to the foundation with a background in community organizing and uses those same skills to promote awareness and excitement for the trail, which she says is key to achieving the ambitious vision.
“In order for us to be able to build the trail we have to build capacity and a movement around the trail,” Fitchett said.
Fitchett will soon be joined in that effort by Gavin Mahaley, a longtime volunteer for causes related to the trail who will soon begin working full time as the foundation’s communications director.
Mahaley, who helps to organize volunteer efforts, crackled with energy when discussing the work that has been happening at the Catalyst Loop section of the trail in Washington County. Volunteers have so far cleared some 5,000 yards of the railway of vegetation and debris, and a volunteer event on June 10, will complete the job and allow inspections to begin on railway bridges and trestles. Mahaley said that the plan is to have the loop completely cleared this year before opening sections in 2024, ahead of a full opening in 2025.
“Once that happens, I don’t think you’re going to be able to stop this trail from heading over that mountain because people will be hungry for it,” Mahaley said.
In addition to volunteers for the physical work of clearing the trail, the foundation is also looking for community members who can help to tell the story of the trail and offer other skills to the project. Mahaley and Fitchett said that that educational component will be key, and offers residents of Tillamook County, where no construction projects are imminent to get involved. “If you want to help, we’ll find a place for you to help,” Mahaley said.
The foundation is also working to raise funds and help communities along the trail do the same. Tillamook and Washington Counties both contributed more than six figures to the foundation to facilitate its staffing up, and Travel Oregon and the Washington County Visitors’ Association have also made contributions.
Fitchett is working to identify federal funding sources and the foundation has started to see success with private donors, with a $20,000 challenge grant from the Peace and Ernie Fox Fund on track to be activated by the end of June. The foundation will also be hosting a fundraising event on June 22, at the Cornelius Pass Roadhouse in Hillsboro.
Fitchett said that for the time being, in addition to reaching out to the foundation to volunteer, interested community members can write an email to Ron Wyden in support of a grant request the foundation has made. That grant would help the Catalyst Loop expand to 11-miles in rural Washington County.
So far, work has begun on initial preparations for two sections of trail in Tillamook County. One will be built by the Tillamook Creamery Association adjacent to the creamery north of Tillamook, and Rockaway Beach is in the early planning stages for a section of the trail that will run from the north to the south end of the city.
