In celebration of its grand reopening on May 21, The Salmonberry restaurant and their commissary kitchen, Salmonberry Commons, are partnering with North Coast fishers, farmers and food producers to offer hyper-local “More Than A Fish,” seafood-focused meal kits starting in May.
The “More than a Fish” concept was born from a local marketing renewal grant opportunity funded by Visit Tillamook Coast and the Tillamook County Creamery Association, to raise awareness and demand for the high quality local food products our region has to offer. This concept creates “COVID-friendly” opportunities for visitors and locals to sample a range of delicious items grown and harvested in Tillamook County. The Salmonberry team, who have been passionate supporters of the local food scene for years, stepped forward to support these efforts with the offer to curate a wholesome meal kit which could showcase Oregon’s seasonal fisheries and seafood products.
Each More Than A Fish meal kit feeds two and features a sampling of North Coast bounty, such as fresh Dungeness crab or fish, handcrafted pasta, artisan bread and cheeses, nutrient-dense vegetables, herbs and more for $100. Ten dollars from each box supports a new local fund created to benefit food system work on the rural north coast.
These More Than A Fish meal kits will rotate on a monthly basis and be available for pick up or limited delivery the last week of each month on the newly branded Salmonberry Commons website.
May’s meal kit features Salmonberry’s fresh-made pasta in a decadent Dungeness Crab Mac & Cheese featuring ingredients from local producers like Nestucca Bay Creamery, Sitka Sedge Farm, and Blue Siren Shellfish, as well as a spring salad from Circe’s Garden, Wolfmoon Bakery sourdough baguette, one dozen JAndy Netarts Sweetheart oysters and more. The ordering window for this month’s meal kit ends at midnight Sunday, May 23, with options for pickup at The Salmonberry (380 Marine Drive, Wheeler) or delivery to Portland and Tillamook / Clatsop counties provided by Nehalem Provisions the week of May 24. See website for details.
“We’re eager to continue supporting our local community of food producers with the reopening of the restaurant and the launch of the More Than A Fish meal kit partnership. This region is incredibly bountiful both with the highest quality ingredients, and with people passionate about their work, their craft, and our community. We feel fortunate and grateful every day to get to be a part of this place, this movement,” said Chantelle Hylton of The Salmonberry.
Salmonberry Commons opened in March of 2020 as a way to provide the community with suddenly-hard-to-source items like yeast and bread flour. Offerings gradually expanded to include dishes and flavors not available on the North Coast, and would eventually inform the evolution of The Salmonberry restaurant.
The Salmonberry restaurant reopens from 4-8 p.m. Friday, May 21, for outdoor dining and takeout with a menu heavy on pasta and local seafood, guided by chef Charles Lutka who spent time in Michelin-starred restaurants including Marea and WD-50 in New York City. The waterfront restaurant will be open weekly from 4-8 p.m. Friday through Monday.
