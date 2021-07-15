In March, SAIF announced a $210 million dividend for more than 50,000 employers statewide. The checks are going out the week of July 15.
SAIF policyholders in Clatsop County will receive more than $2.7 million; Tillamook County policyholders will receive nearly $1.8 million. That does not include state agencies.
Businesses and organizations will be receiving between 38 and 46 percent of their standard premium back.
