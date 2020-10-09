In June, SAIF announced a $100 million dividend for nearly 50,000 employers statewide.
The checks are going out the week of Oct.7. Policyholders in Clatsop County will be receiving more than $1.2 million; Tillamook County policyholders will be receiving more than $915,000. That does not include state agencies.
On June 3, SAIF declared a $100 million dividend for policyholders. It came at a difficult time for many Oregon businesses facing the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic.
