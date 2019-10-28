Halloween is Thursday, Oct. 31, and the “fall back” one-hour time change is Sunday, Nov. 3. State officials warn that mix could make for some dangerous driving conditions – but not if you plan ahead, make good choices and look out for each other.
Pedestrians and bicyclists – and trick-or-treaters: See and be seen! Wear reflective gear or place retro reflective tape on costumes, backpacks, etc. Days are getting shorter, so now’s the time to light up.
Party-goers: Make a plan for traveling safely so you aren’t a danger on the road. Better to be safe than contribute to a tragedy when youngsters are out and about – and every other day of the year, too.
Drivers: Get 7- 9 hours of sleep per night. Studies show most Americans need that amount of sleep to reach peak performance – yet the Bureau of Labor Statistics shows 18 percent of adults in the U.S. sleep less than seven hours. Don’t be that drowsy driver.
No matter what time of year, it’s always good to “Look out for each other.” Download the poster – hang it at work or at home to help create an atmosphere of safety year-round.
