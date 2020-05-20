The pivotal role of teachers has become especially evident in these last several months, as schools have transitioned to distance learning in response to the global COVID-19 pandemic. Teachers have stepped up in countless, innovative ways to ensure students are safe, healthy and engaged to reach their full potential, making this a fitting opportunity to recognize the excellence of Regional Teachers of Year throughout the state.
Tillamook High School’s history teacher, Ryan Hamilton, was named NW Regional’s 2021 Regional Teacher of the Year. Hamilton wins a $500 cash prize and is in the running for Oregon’s 2020 Teacher of the Year – to be announced this fall.
“I aim to demonstrate what it looks like to be vulnerable, to take chances, to experiment, to collaborate, and to take the kind of risks that evolve learning systems,” Hamilton is quoted from his application.
Regional Teachers of the Year are nominated by students, colleagues, administrators, friends or family members to apply for the award, and are selected by a diverse panel of regional representatives. Later this fall one of the Regional Teachers of the Year will be named the 2021 Oregon Teacher of the Year.
Thanks to the Oregon Department of Education’s partnership with the Oregon Lottery, the 2021 Oregon Teacher of the Year receives a $5,000 cash prize (with a matching $5,000 going to their school!) and serves as a spokesperson and representative for all Oregon teachers. Three finalists will receive $2,000 with a matching $2,000 going to their school. Please visit OregonTeacheroftheYear.org for more information.
