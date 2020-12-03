Oregon Parks and Recreation Department (OPRD) has formed a Rule Advisory Committee to review proposed changes to Oregon Administrative Rules governing driving and parking on the beach in south Tillamook County.
The committee will meet virtually Dec. 7 to review and discuss proposed changes to ocean shore rules south of Sand Lake. The meeting starts at 1 p.m. and is open to the public and can be viewed at youtube.com/channel/UCkqL6iVPBrfCTO27cNmCTwg.
After the committee review, the rule will open for public comment. Details will be posted at oregon.gov/oprd/PRP/Pages/PRP-tillamook-beach-driving.aspx.
The meeting agenda will include discussions about potential effects of closing a section of the ocean shore to driving between the mouth of Sand Lake and Tierra Del Mar and prohibiting parking on a section of the ocean shore at Cape Kiwanda State Natural Area. The committee will discuss the how the proposed rules may affect equitable beach access, as well as any financial effects.
OPRD appointed committee members from local community, recreation and business interests.
Individuals who require special accommodations to view the meetings should contact Katie Gauthier at least three days in advance of the meeting at 503-510-9678 or katie.gauthier@oregon.gov.
