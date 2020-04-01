A Bay City man was cited for reckless driving and making a false report after police said he rolled his car on State Route 6.
At around 6:22 p.m. Monday, March 30, an Oregon State Police (OSP) trooper was dispatched to a rollover crash at around milepost 30 of the highway that runs between Tillamook and the Portland area. An occupied gray Dodge was found at the scene. Washington County deputies assisted by trying to reach the car’s registered owner.
The OSP trooper was advised that the car was recently sold to a person in Bay City. While the trooper was waiting for a tow truck to arrive, the new own called to report the car was stolen.
Transportation Department employees remained at the crash scene to await the tow truck while the trooper went to follow up with the new owner, who police identified as 49-year-old Bay City resident George Christopher Norris.
Norris allegedly began by telling the trooper he had parked at the Shell station in North Plains and left his key in the car, returned to find it gone, and got a ride home from his son and a friend. The trooper reportedly pressed the young men for the truth, initially getting a similar story but later learning they were allegedly instructed by Norris to go along with his version of events.
OSP said both the son and friend admitted Norris drove the car from the gas station and crashed on the highway before calling them for a ride back to Bay City and making the false report.
Norris was issued a citation for initiating a false report and another for reckless driving. He was cited and released in lieu of custody.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.