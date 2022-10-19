Members of the Rockaway Beach community were well heard at the City Council meeting last Wednesday night, as the council addressed a light agenda.
In addition to a spirited public comment portion of the meeting, residents shared their opinions on a moratorium on new short term rental licenses.
The only financial outlay approved on the evening was a grant of $5,000 to the Tides of Change center in Tillamook that works to support survivors of domestic and gender-based violence. Another grant request from Joe’s Snack and Bar was returned to the applicant by the counsel, asking for more information on the proposed use of the funds.
Another portion of the meeting was occupied by an executive session of the council to discuss current litigation with their lawyer.
Before that session, various members of the public made comment to the council on issues facing the city. First, a local father bemoaned the lack of activities for children offered in the city. Another criticized City Manager Luke Shepard’s handling of the sale of the old police building in 2020. A third complained about chronic flooding in low-lying areas of the city, demanding public works do more to alleviate the problem
After the executive session, the council began discussion of a temporary moratorium on short term rental licenses being issued. The proposed moratorium would not affect currently held licenses and would have a set expiration date. It would serve to give the city a chance to craft new regulations for the properties.
Both councilmembers and citizens at the meeting expressed reservations about the moratorium, and the council determined to set a public meeting to discuss the issue before taking further action. The meeting date was not chosen.
