Rockaway Beach’s government had a productive 2022, completing multiple infrastructure projects, and is set to continue that momentum in 2023.
The city council moved forward on implementing short-term rental regulations and delegating the collection of its transient lodging tax to the state government.
The costliest project completed in 2022 was the replacement of the city’s largest sewage pumping station. The new station came with a price tag of $800,000, paid for by the sewer master plan fund.
The city also paved two thirds of a mile of road surface in 2022. The total cost of that paving was $300,000, of which $200,000 was contributed by the city with the balance coming from the Oregon Department of Transportation’s small city allotment grant.
Several community activities returned in 2022 after pandemic-induced layoffs. The Fourth of July parade was staged for the first time since 2019 and Rockaway Beach’s Emergency Preparedness Team began meeting again to prepare for emergent situations.
More projects are coming to Rockaway Beach in 2023, with a special focus on parks.
The city government will be constructing a new park on South Anchor Street. The park will feature paved parking, an event site, restrooms, a picnic area, play structure and electric vehicle charging stations.
There is no cost estimate for the new park project yet, but funds will be allotted from transient lodging tax revenues.
The city government also plans to begin leasing Lake Lytle Park from the county and to make its facilities free to use.
City Manager Luke Shepard said that following finalization of a lease agreement the city government plans to add a fishing pier or new docks, kayak launches and a covered picnic area with grills.
Rockaway Beach’s wayside will receive accessibility upgrades in the form of a new beach access, new sidewalks and an upgraded railroad crossing with a new restroom possible as well.
The city council will also be purchasing a 10-acre site outside of the inundation zone to begin the process of moving city facilities into a more secure location.
The city has already selected a site to purchase and rezoned it to lie within Rockaway Beach’s urban growth boundary.
This year, the city will purchase the plot and begin work on a master development plan for the site.
