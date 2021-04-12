Rockaway Beach Police Chief Charles Stewart is pleased to announce that Officer Christopher Rondeau has been awarded his second Chief’s Lifesaving Citation. This is an award presented to a Rockaway Beach police officer who provides substantial initial care directly leading to the prolonging of a human life.
According to the Rockaway Beach Police Department, on April 6, a 911 call was made to the Tillamook County Emergency Communications Center (dispatch). They were told an adult male at a local business in Rockaway Beach was unconscious and not breathing. Dispatchers were able to hear people in the background talking about performing CPR.
The initial dispatch of the fire department, ambulance and police was made at 4:59 p.m. Officer Rondeau arrived on scene at 5:03 p.m., Rockaway Beach Fire Department personnel arrived at 5:04 p.m. and the ambulance, which is generally stationed in Garibaldi, arrived at 5:06 p.m.
Police said thanks to a 2017 grant from the Siletz Tribal Charitable Contribution Fund, Rondeau had an AED in his patrol vehicle. It is known that early CPR and early defibrillation greatly increase the chance that someone will survive a heart attack and suffer less long-term damage from lack of oxygen.
The police department would like to congratulate Officer Rondeau on this award.
