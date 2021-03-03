During the month of February 2021, Rockaway Beach Police Department officers worked a total of 10 hours of Oregon Impact and ODOT grant time focusing on proper seat belt usage and Driving Under the Influence of Intoxicants. A total of 15 traffic stops were made, resulting in the issuance of 12 citations. The citations covered variety of violations from traffic offenses to minor in possession of alcohol.
Proper seat belt use can reduce the risk of serious injury or death if you are involved in a traffic collision. According to the NHTSA website, Oregon has reported an average of 96 percent observed seat belt use from the years of 2015 to 2019. This data is collected by the State of Oregon and forwarded to NHTSA.
The department will continue to have officers working shifts specifically to enhance traffic safety in 2021. This will include focusing on seat belts, speed, crosswalk enforcement, distracted driving and driving under the influence.
