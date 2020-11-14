The Rockaway Beach Police Department is in the process of moving to its new location, Rockaway Beach City Hall located at 276 Hwy 101 South in Rockaway Beach. The move will provide for increased workflow within the city with the added benefit of annual cost savings.
The police department will be in the former council chambers on the second floor of City Hall. The move is scheduled to be complete by Dec. 11.
The police department’s mailing address will not change and they expect their phone number to remain the same. If any of their contact information changes other than the physical location of the department, they will provide that when available.
Rockaway Beach City Hall is still operating under COVID-19 protocols, requiring appointments for access to City Hall. In the case of any emergency call 911, for non-emergent police matters, please call (503) 815-1911. If you have a concern that may not need immediate attention or general questions for the department, please call (503) 374-1726.
The police department does not anticipate any interruption to police services during the transition as they are working with community partners to make the move as seamless as possible.
The department would like to thank the citizens of Rockaway Beach and the community partners for their continued support during this transition.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.