Photo: Hilary Dorsey

Rockaway Beach’s City Council approved applications for the chamber of commerce to use the wayside for its annual kite festival, arts fair, Independence Day fireworks sale and several farmers markets on April 12. 

They also approved funding for the annual offseason tourism grant managed by the Tillamook Coast Visitors Association and were updated on design work on the new walking and biking path coming to the city.

