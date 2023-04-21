Rockaway Beach’s City Council approved applications for the chamber of commerce to use the wayside for its annual kite festival, arts fair, Independence Day fireworks sale and several farmers markets on April 12.
They also approved funding for the annual offseason tourism grant managed by the Tillamook Coast Visitors Association and were updated on design work on the new walking and biking path coming to the city.
The tourism grant program uses funds from the city’s transient lodging tax and last year awarded $35,000 to local businesses and organizations to help promote offseason tourism.
Jon-Paul Bowles, who is leading the design phase on the new path between Washington and Beech Streets, gave the council an update on his work. Bowles said that so far, he has gathered feedback from some community members, who said that making sure the new path served businesses was their top priority.
The next step is gathering more public input at community meetings, with the first scheduled for April 26 at 6 p.m. and at least one more to come in May. Bowles said that residents can also submit feedback via an online form on the project’s website. Bowles is currently using a preliminary design from 2017 as a jumping off point for discussions for the project.
The new path will eventually be part of the Salmonberry Trail that will connect Banks to Tillamook via the Salmonberry Pass, using the rail line that fell into disuse after flooding in 2007.
Bowles said that Rockaway Beach is the first community involved in the project to be building such an extended section of the path, presenting both opportunities and challenges. The path will be built adjacent to the still-in-operation rails of the Oregon Coast Scenic Railroad, which has expressed support for the project.
Funding for the Rockaway Beach section of the project is coming from an Oregon Department of Transportation pathways grant of $1.7 million, with $750,000 dedicated to the design phase.
The permit for the chamber of commerce to use the wayside for their annual kite and arts festivals were unanimously approved, as well as those for farmers markets on numerous days throughout the summer. The kite festival will be held from September 14-17 and the arts fair will be held from August 3-6.
The Independence Day fireworks sale stirred controversy on the council however, with Councilor Penny Cheek questioning why fireworks were being sold when their use was banned in Rockaway Beach. Mayor Charles McNeilly clarified that firework detonation was allowed between July 1-5 but banned the rest of the year.
Councilor Kristine Hayes, who is also the head of the chamber of commerce said that she did not understand the controversy about a legal fundraising event.
The permit application was approved by a three to two vote, with Cheek and Councilor Tom Martine voting against.
