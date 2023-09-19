Rockaway Beach’s City Council approved a memorandum of understanding with other members of a working group for the improvement of the Jetty Creek watershed at their meeting on September 13.
The council also approved the purchase of a new fire engine, awarded three community grants and heard details of a new business façade improvement grant that will be coordinated by Tillamook Coast Visitors Association.
Jetty Creek is the source of Rockaway Beach’s drinking water and much of its watershed is owned and logged by various timber companies. The North Coast Land Conservancy, Sustain Northwest and Nuveen Natural Capital, which owns around 450 acres of property in the lower watershed, formed the working group to create a plan to address those concerns and invited City Manager Luke Shepard to join.
According to Jon Wickersham from the North Coast Land Conservancy, the group owns and manages about 10,000 acres of land between the Columbia River and Siletz Bay and offers its expert staff to consult with cities on watershed issues. Kevin Brown from Nuveen Capital said that his company had been working to improve the health of its acreage in the watershed since they purchased it in 2017.
Some members of the public were wary of the proposed memorandum, especially after its late addition to the meeting’s agenda.
Nancy Webster, president, and several other members from the group North Coast Communities for Watershed Protection (NCCWP) rose to voice their concerns before the council voted on the memorandum.
Webster said that she had been involved in a similar group before Covid but had left it after finding that timber industry representatives were unresponsive to citizens’ concerns. Webster said that she believed the new memorandum would have the same outcome and urged the council not to approve it.
Webster and the other NCCWP members advocated for citizen involvement in addressing the watershed issues. The group promotes a stop to clear cutting and pesticide spraying in north coast watersheds and collected over 1,600 signatures in support of those goals on a petition this summer.
Councilor Mary McGinnis, who has long been involved with the NCCWP, sought to allay the concerns expressed by the group’s members. McGinnis said that the working group was the first opportunity the city had been presented to take a seat at the table about issues in the Jetty Creek watershed. Further, she noted that the memorandum was nonbinding and the city would be able to leave the group at any point.
Councilors Kristine Hayes and Alesia Franken both said that the public commenters’ concerns gave them pause about the memorandum, but voted in favor as it was approved unanimously.
Nan Devlin from the Tillamook Coast Visitors Association discussed the details of the business façade improvement grant that the city is introducing this year with the organization’s help.
Up to $20,000 will be available to businesses in Rockaway Beach to help upgrade their exteriors, according to Devlin. Funds can be used to renew, replace or upgrade the exterior features of businesses, including windows, awnings, lights and walls, or to increase the accessibility of businesses for those with disabilities.
Devlin said she is finishing work on the application and it will be available before the end of the year. Businesses renting space will be able to apply for the grant with sign off from their landlords.
The council approved the first round of three community grant awards for the 2023 cycle, with Meals for Seniors receiving $10,000, Friends of the Rockaway Beach Library receiving $8,200 and the Rockaway Beach Volunteers receiving $2,000. The program is funded by the city’s transient lodging tax and had a total of $60,000 appropriated for it this year. Three other applicants were asked to provide additional information.
The new ladder truck will cost the city a little over $1 million and is scheduled to be delivered in December of 2024. The funds for the purchase will come from the city’s fire equipment reserve fund, with a $350,000 down payment and loan for the rest of the amount, with the sale of old equipment also expected to pay off a portion of the loan.
The council also gave final approval to a lease agreement for the Lake Lytle boat launch from the county and a one-year lease for the Neah-Kah-Nie School District’s tennis courts. The city has plans to upgrade facilities at the boat launch, rehabbing the launch and adding an ADA accessible kayak put-in.
