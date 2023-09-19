Rockaway Beach City Hall
Staff Photo

Rockaway Beach’s City Council approved a memorandum of understanding with other members of a working group for the improvement of the Jetty Creek watershed at their meeting on September 13.

The council also approved the purchase of a new fire engine, awarded three community grants and heard details of a new business façade improvement grant that will be coordinated by Tillamook Coast Visitors Association.

