Rockaway Beach community members gathered to give feedback to a team working on preliminary design of a new walking and bike path that will serve the town on April 26.
The new path will connect Washington Street at the south end of the city with Neah-Kah-Nie Middle and High Schools on the north, mostly running adjacent to the train tracks used by the Oregon Coast Scenic Railroad.
Jon-Paul Bowles from Destination Management Associates led the meeting and started by saying that his team’s goal during the initial design phase is to make sure that the community’s sentiments are mirrored in the design memo they will deliver later this summer.
Bowles asked the assembled community members to share what they thought made Rockaway Beach a special community. They mentioned the great schools, civic engagement of the population, affordability, support for different sections of the community, the beach and more.
Bowles then delivered a presentation about the project and his team’s goals. Destination Management Advisors (DMA) were awarded a $60,000 contract by the city to lead public feedback and create a design memorandum to use in funding applications. The $60,000 contract is being funded by a $750,000 grant from the Oregon Department of Transportation’s Community Paths program.
DMA employees have gathered public feedback over the past several months and identified several priorities to guide their design process. Among those priorities are enhancing foot traffic to businesses in town, increasing safety, especially as it regards crossing Highway 101, and beautifying the town.
After laying out those priorities, Bowles shared a preliminary design concept that his team had put together.
In the design, the path runs next to the railway, except for a section Beach Street and North 23rd street where it ran on the east side of Highway 101 and between North and South 3rd Streets, where it would run along both sides of the highway. These choices account for the Creek Rail Trestle on the north side of town and would allow for foot traffic at all downtown businesses. The design also included six pedestrian crossings at different intersections.
Residents expressed support for this design while offering some concerns that it raised. Those concerns included losing parking for businesses and residences on Miller Street, the cost of maintenance and the possibility of flooding.
Bowles said that DMA will be hosting more events to gather feedback through June before working to develop their final design memorandum by the end of the summer.
