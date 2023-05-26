Rockaway Beach City Hall
Staff Photo

Rockaway Beach Mayor Charles McNeilly announced last week that the city has hired a new city planner and recorder, both of whom will start on June 1.

Mary Johnson will become the city planner, departing the city manager’s position in Wheeler, while Melissa Thompson-Kiefer will leave the same position in Nehalem to become the city’s recorder. 

