Rockaway Beach’s City Council wrapped up its yearly business at its December 14 meeting, hearing multiple reports and taking care of business before a spirited public comment portion of the meeting.
Amy Blackburn and Nan Devlin from the Tillamook Coast Visitor’s Association (TCVA) delivered a report on their group’s work in Rockaway Beach in 2022.
Blackburn, TCVA’s deputy director, gave an update on the grant that they manage for Rockaway Beach’s government.
TCVA oversees the marketing grant, which is tasked with help local businesses with marketing through direct allocations to specific businesses. The grant program had $21,000 to award in 2022.
TCVA identified six recipients for the grant in 2022, but Blackburn’s report revealed that less than $4,000 had actually been distributed, leaving the program with more than $17,000 in outstanding funds.
Next year, $35,000 of money has been allocated in the city budget for the grant.
Devlin told the council about several public improvements the TCVA brough to Rockaway Beach this year. They purchased new trashcans featuring art and dog waste stations and developed new brochures to promote Rockaway Beach.
Devlin said that next year TCVA will focus on improving wayfinding in Rockaway Beach, installing two new kiosks with maps and information for visitors.
Fire Chief Todd Hesse discussed the long wait times residents of Rockaway Beach are facing when calling for an ambulance.
He said that 30-to-40-minute wait times were not uncommon, and that the entire county was struggling because of staffing shortages.
There are four ambulances in the county, normally stationed in Pacific City, Tillamook, Garibaldi and Manzanita.
Hesse said that this leads to slow service and logistical challenges when multiple calls come in at the same time.
He said that the fire department was unable to transport patients in need of medical assistance. After hearing these reports, the meeting entered the public comment portion during which Councilmember Kristine Hayes drew criticism for her leadership of the chamber of commerce and a recent Christmas event the chamber hosted.
The event occurred at the same time as Rockaway Beach’s annual Christmas tree lighting ceremony at the wayside and featured a Santa Claus, as did the city’s.
Three community members were so consternated by Kringle’s double appearance that they showed up at the meeting to voice their concerns.
They complained that the concurrent events had left local parents scrambling to explain the duplicate Santas.
From there, the three speakers went on to address Hayes’s leadership of the chamber of commerce, which they said had been inactive during her time as leader.
When asked about the comments following the meeting, Hayes said the statements were untrue and forwarded a statement detailing the chamber’s activity over the last several years.
The statement explained that the chamber had scaled their operations back significantly during Covid. They decided to stop charging members fees during the pandemic to help reduce costs and scaled back their activities accordingly.
However, it said that the chamber had continued operating the caboose with a reduced schedule and had put on the Annual Kite Festival, even in 2020.
The chamber put on events last year, including the Kite Festival, Flower Sale and Fireworks Sale, and donated $1,600 to the Future Business Leaders of America.
As for the Christmas event confusion, Hayes explained that a late change in plans from the city had led to the duplicate Santas.
In past years, the Santa Claus hired by the town had not gotten off the Candy Cane Express, necessitating a second Kringle at the chamber’s event to interact in person.
Hayes said that the chamber was only informed that the city’s Santa would be deboarding the train and interacting with locals after they had already booked a performer and they did not want to force either Santa to cancel.
Hayes said that event attendees had, in contrast to the commenters’ complaints, enjoyed the two Santas and that the chamber had received no negative feedback prior to the meeting.
Following the public comment, the council appointed new members to the city’s budget committee.
They selected Michael Weissenfluh, Penny Chilton and Susan Hennessy-Schaefbauer to serve in positions three, five and six respectively.
Before closing the meeting, Councilmember Mary McGinnis noted that it was Mayor Sue Wilson and Councilmember Terry Walhood’s last meeting in office.
She thanked both for their service to the community and said she was looking forward to working with their successors next year.
Please send any comments to headlightreporter@countrymedia.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.