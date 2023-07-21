Rockaway Beach City Hall
Staff Photo

The Rockaway Beach City Council voted to outlaw the sale of fireworks in city limits and restrict their detonation to that permitted by the Oregon State Fire Marshal at their July 12 meeting.

The ban was approved by a 4-1 vote, with Councilor Kristine Hayes being the only nay vote, and increased the possible maximum penalty for illegal fireworks detonations in the city to $2,000.

