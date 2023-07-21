The Rockaway Beach City Council voted to outlaw the sale of fireworks in city limits and restrict their detonation to that permitted by the Oregon State Fire Marshal at their July 12 meeting.
The ban was approved by a 4-1 vote, with Councilor Kristine Hayes being the only nay vote, and increased the possible maximum penalty for illegal fireworks detonations in the city to $2,000.
Hayes said that the issue was complicated and that many of the fireworks that caused consternation for locals were actually permitted by the state.
Hayes also heads the Rockaway Beach Chamber of Commerce, which has historically managed a fireworks sale in the city in past years as a fundraising effort. She noted that losing the sale would have a negative impact on the chamber’s finances. Hayes also said that she would have been in favor of conducting a community survey before voting on the issue.
The other councilors said that the fireworks situation had become a nuisance for residents of Rockaway and that was why they were voting in favor of the sales prohibition. Councilor Mary McGinnis said that given the loss of revenue for the chamber she planned to explore ways for the council to help replace that lost revenue.
Councilor Penny Cheek also mentioned the possibility of replacing the city’s annual Fourth of July fireworks show with a drone show alternative.
Council also approved a study of flooding around Coral Street and Second Avenue at a cost of $26,750. HBH Consulting engineers will begin work on the project shortly and expect to have results to the city by late September.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.