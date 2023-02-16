Rockaway Beach City Hall
Staff Photo

Rockaway Beach’s City Council approved a contract with Destination Management Advisors to help coordinate the initial design phase of a new trail that will be part of the Salmonberry Trail.

The $60,000 contract is for services that will set Rockaway Beach up to apply for further funding for the project from ODOT’s Community Paths Program.

