Rockaway Beach’s City Council approved a contract with Destination Management Advisors to help coordinate the initial design phase of a new trail that will be part of the Salmonberry Trail.
The $60,000 contract is for services that will set Rockaway Beach up to apply for further funding for the project from ODOT’s Community Paths Program.
ODOT has already committed $750,000 in grant funding to complete the design phase of the project, which will run from north to south along Highway 101 in Rockaway Beach.
Destination Management Advisors will be leading the public outreach portion of the project, helping city leaders determine what stakeholders and community members want from the trail.
After gathering feedback, the firm will prepare a design memorandum for the city, which it can then use in applications for further funding. Destination Management Advisors will also help the city to liaise with ODOT, serving as project manager throughout the design phase of the project.
Jon-Paul Bowles will be leading the project for Destination Management Advisors. He told council that he hoped to have the design phase mostly completed this year so that construction funding could be applied for in 2024 and 2025.
Council approved repairs to the boardwalk at the old growth cedar trail that were caused by a January storm.
The repairs will cost $25,000 and be performed by the contractor who originally completed the boardwalk. The city will be fully reimbursed for the cost by insurance after the work is completed in late February.
Council also approved a memorandum of understanding with the Oregon Coast Scenic Railroad for a project to improve the crossing at South First Street. The memorandum stated that the city will pay for the materials for the crossing, while the railroad will pay for labor and project management.
Councilmembers discussed the search process for the city council seat left vacant by Cindy Kay Gregory’s recent resignation at the work session preceding the meeting.
Applications will be accepted until March 1, at which point the council will select three candidates to interview, before voting on a selection.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.