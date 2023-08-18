Rockaway Beach City Hall
Staff Photo

Rockaway Beach’s City Council adopted a design memorandum for the path through town that will be part of the Salmonberry Trail at their August 9 meeting.

The council also approved a street capital improvements plan proposal from HBH Consulting Engineers that will catalogue the biggest concerns in Rockaway Beach’s street inventory and offer prioritization recommendations for their repair.

0
0
0
0
0


Online Poll

With Commissioner David Yamamoto’s impending retirement, would you prefer to see a replacement appointed who plans to run for election in 2024 or one who plans to serve only on a temporary basis?

You voted:

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Online Poll

With Commissioner David Yamamoto’s impending retirement, would you prefer to see a replacement appointed who plans to run for election in 2024 or one who plans to serve only on a temporary basis?

You voted: