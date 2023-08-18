Rockaway Beach’s City Council adopted a design memorandum for the path through town that will be part of the Salmonberry Trail at their August 9 meeting.
The council also approved a street capital improvements plan proposal from HBH Consulting Engineers that will catalogue the biggest concerns in Rockaway Beach’s street inventory and offer prioritization recommendations for their repair.
The design memorandum on the path that is proposed to run the length of the city adjacent to the rail line of the Oregon Coast Scenic Railroad was developed by Destination Management Advisors. Jon-Paul Bowles led the memorandum development process, which relied on public feedback gathered at a series of townhalls and through an online survey to identify community priorities for the path. Bowles said that the number one priority identified in the town halls and survey was that the path be designed to serve the future growth of Rockaway Beach.
The surveys also gauged the public’s interest in different possible alignments for the path. The most popular was a design that would split through downtown Rockaway Beach, with pedestrians routed on the east side of Highway 101 close to businesses and cyclists on the west side closer to the railroad.
Bowles said that this alignment had feasibility concerns because of Oregon Department of Transportation right of way requirements and setbacks. He recommended that the city should prioritize doing further investigation to determine whether the alignment would be feasible.
The memorandum also recommended that the path’s development be broken into four phases to allow work to begin more quickly. Bowles said that work on construction readiness on the easiest section of the path north of downtown should begin soon to allow the city to apply for grants for the design and engineering, and construction phases in 2024.
Bowles said that groundbreaking could take place in 2026 and the path could be constructed in its entirety in the following years if the city is able to develop a comprehensive funding strategy.
Council also approved a $35,000 contract for the street capital improvement plan, which will be completed by HBH Consulting Engineers. The purpose of the plan is to identify issues with roads in Rockaway Beach, develop general cost estimates to address those issues and prioritize them for repair.
The process will begin with a meeting between consultants from HBH and city staff before multiple public meetings to gather input. HBH will then present a draft plan for public feedback before council approves a final draft.
Meetings for the plan’s development will be announced soon and the final draft is expected by February 2024 for city staff to use as a guide in street improvement operations going forward.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.