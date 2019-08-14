The City of Tillamook will be repairing and paving Third Street from about the railroad tracks to Pine Avenue.
Work began on Monday. All businesses are open during the work. The work includes road base repair on the section in front of Hampton Lumber’s driveway. The City plans to dig out the failed road base and rebase this section prior to paving.
The City received a Small Cities Allotment Grant from the Oregon Department of Transportation to help pay for this road repair. The work is estimated to take 7 – 8 working days. SC Paving will perform the base repair and paving. Angels Flagging will be assisting the City with traffic control. Expect delays on Third Street.
The City said it has has been working with the businesses in the area, and we have developed a phased approach to reduce the impacts to the businesses. The City appreciates traveler’s patience during this work. Remember to slow down in work zones to protect workers and the traveling public.
