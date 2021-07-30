Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT) will be in Garibaldi working on 5th Street Aug. 3-5. ODOT will be drilling to collect soil samples as part of the planning and design process for a project to upgrade sidewalks, parking, bike facilities and curb ramps to be ADA compliant in 2023.
Expect:
• Single lane closures controlled by flagging.
• Work happening from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.
• Signs, traffic cones and barriers will be in place to help traffic, pedestrians and bicyclists navigate safely around the area where work is being done.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.