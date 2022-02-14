Tillamook County Road Department plans to close the Lagler Bridge on Barber Road on Tuesday, February 15th from approximately 7:30am to 7:30pm.
The county road crew will install a temporary bridge at this location which will remove the current 10 Ton load limit. A temporary bridge will allow time to explore long term solutions.
Tillamook County Road Dept. plans to close the Makinster Bridge on Makinster Road on Monday, February 14, 2022, through Tuesday, February 15, 2022. The two property owners have been notified. The bridge is to be replaced with a culvert to remove the current load limit.
TILLAMOOK COUNTY PUBLIC WORKS | County Road Department
