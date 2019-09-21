The City of Rockaway Beach will be carrying out street improvements to S. 6th Avenue – Highway 101 to Easy Street, S. Second Avenue – Marine Street to Quadrant Street, and S. Quadrant Street – South 2nd heading South. These improvements will include an asphalt overlay and are scheduled to take place between Monday, Sep. 23 and Wednesday, Sep. 25.
Preparations for the pavement overlay will be conducted first, and will include periodic road closures. These initial road closures will be limited in nature, but may include short shutdowns of intersections or single lanes of traffic. Signs will be placed during these activities, but no formal notice will be give prior to this work.
Signs will be posted prior to the asphalt paving. These signs will include the dates that the paving will take place. During this time, it will be necessary to close the road to all vehicle traffic for approximately 10-15 hours. The City asks that all vehicles, trailers, boats, and any other items be removed from the City Right-of-Way during these dates to allow the paving company access to the street for paving operations.
There will be a minimal closure on Monday, Sep. 23 from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. as there will be cleaning and grinding of the roads. A full closure of 2nd Avenue and Qaudrant Street on Tuesday, Sep. 24 as there will be an overlay from 7:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. One lane of traffic will be open on 6th Avenue on Wednesday, Sep. 25 from 7:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. as they overlay that street.
