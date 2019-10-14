October 3, 2019. Nehalem, Oregon. Riverbend Players from Nehalem, Oregon, present the classic comedy MOON OVER BUFFALO by Ken Ludwig opening November 1, 2019, at the NCRD Performing Arts Center, 36155 9th Street, Nehalem, Oregon, 97131. Performance are: Nov 1, 2, 8, 9 at 7pm with 2pm matinees on Nov 3 and 10, 2019.
There also be will be a scheduled “Behind The Scenes” Talk Back with the Director, Cast & Crew on Sunday, November 3rd, following the matinee.
WHAT: MOON OVER BUFFALO by Ken Ludwig (comedy/Farce)
WHEN: November 1, 2, 8, 9 at 7pm, November 3, 10 at 2pm
WHERE: North County Recreation District (NCRD) Performing Arts Center, 36155 9th St., Nehalem
TICKETS: Theater lovers can save $3 per ticket when they purchase online in advance, or pay $17 at
the door.
Link to tickets:
https://www.tickettomato.com/event_group/261/riverbend-players-production-moon-overbuffalo?
fbclid=IwAR25CPsXQuGNpX42znOA1ZpYgXVGsi8-o1UXwFZria-t_3LmvCSqbTi2xvQ
Moon Over Buffalo is a 1995 comic play by America playwright Ken Ludwig whose work has been performed in more than 30 countries in over 20 languages. Some of his best-known work includes: Lend Me A Tenor, Crazy for You (the musical), Leading Ladies, Baskerville: A Sherlock Holmes Mystery and Moon Over Buffalo.
Moon Over Buffalo is set in Buffalo, New York in 1953. This 1995 production marked the return of Carol Burnett to the Broadway stage, after a 30-year absence. She and her co-star Philip Bosco both received Tony Award nominations for their roles as Charlotte and George Hay.
Moon Over Buffalo | Play Synopsis:
In the madcap comedy tradition of Lend me a Tenor, the hilarious Moon Over Buffalo centers on George and Charlotte Hay, fading stars of the 1950's. At the moment, they’re playing Cyrano De Bergerac and Private Lives in
rep in Buffalo, New York, with 5 actors. On the brink of a disastrous split-up caused by George’s dalliance with a young ingénue Eileen, they receive word that they might just have one last shot at stardom: Frank Capra is coming to town to see their matinee, and if likes what he sees, he might cast them in his movie remake of The
Scarlet Pimpernel. Unfortunately for George and Charlotte, everything that could go wrong does go wrong, abetted by a visit from their daughter’s clueless fiancé Howard and hilarious uncertainty about which play they’re actually performing, caused by Charlotte’s deaf old stage-manager mother Ethel who hates every bone in
George’s body.
The cast for the Riverbend Players production of Moon Over Buffalo features: Shay Knorr (Charlotte), Chazz Miska (George), Margo McClellan (Roz), Rodney Dahl (Paul), Mike Arseneault (Howard), Linda Makohon (Ethel), Bobi Bergh (Eileen) and Dave Bell (Richard).
This production by Riverbend players is directed by Toronto (Canada)/Portland theater veteran and Rockaway Beach resident Mike Arseneault. Mike has been active on stage professionally and in community theater for close to thirty years. This past year, he was on-stage at NCRD in the one-man musical revue her created called Stages: Songs From Broadway, directed the classic play Love Letters by A.R. Gurney, performed the role of George Bailey in It’s A Wonderful Life : A Live Radio Play and reporter Carl Phillips and Stranger in War of The Worlds – 1938 Radio Drama. Coming up, he will be directing an original musical revue that he created called Auditions: The Musical which will be the summer 2020 production for Riverbend Players. Play producer is Jeff Slamal. Assistant Director and ASM is Linda Petersen. Linda Makohon is Costume Coordinator, Judy Holmes is Props Master, Tom Cocklin is Set Designer. Marketing and publicity by Recreate Now Marketing, Rockaway Beach. Many other friends of Riverbend Players have contributed volunteer hours to this production.
MOON OVER BUFFALO BY KEN LUDWIG – Cast Biographies
Shay Knorr as Charlotte
Sharon “Shay” Knorr is a writer, producer, director, actor, singer, artist and personal story performer and coach. She has a story telling group called Solo Speak and does story shows and workshops. Her most important job is being the personal assistant of a very large black dog and she thanks her partner Paul for putting up with both of
them. www.solospeak.com
Chazz Miska as George
Charles “Chazz” Miska has been a music agent, a hillbilly, a vampire, a convict, a professor, a cowardly lion, both a good twin and an eeevil twin, the hero, the villain and much more in the past 40+ years. (He’s also acted in some plays...) Chazz writes and directs, has created a nationally recognized drama troupe for high school
students, and is currently serving as assistant speech and debate coach at Neah-Kah-Nie High School, among other pursuits. Chazz is happy to be back in the theatre after hibernating for some years, and hopes to become a regular with the Riverbend Players. Chazz, his wife Lisa and beagle Hendrix moved to the coast a year ago and
love being full-timers here now.
MARGO MCCLELLAN as Roz
Margo is an audio/video producer and voiceover narrator who hams it up, both on and off stage, with a
wonderful community of RBP actors, crew, local friends, and roller derby skaters (aka Hell-Cat Maggie) via the
Tillamook Coast Derby Dames.
After landing her first role as Gloria Rasputin in Bye Bye, Birdie, she fell immediately in love with theatre, playwriting, and every thespian she’s ever met. She performed several roles throughout her high school theatre years, her favorite being Elsa Schraeder, the haughty Baroness in The Sound of Music, who wanted to ship all
those brats off to boarding school. After high school, Margo ultimately lost sight of her true love of the art . . . until her sudden and unexpected revival as “Fiona” in last season’s RBP production of Four Weddings and an Elvis. She swears that she will never go without theatre again.
RODNEY DAHL as Paul
Rodney took to the stage in 1997 as Uncle Louie in Lost in Yonkers at Central Oregon Theater of the Cascades in Bend Oregon. That intro to magic led to roles in Sylvia, Our Town, Dracula, You Can't Take it With You, Inventing Van Gough and Urinetown to name a few favorites. Rodney was also a regular actor on the Crooked
River Dinner Train which served up up a fine dinner and a western murder mystery as it chugged from Redmond to Prineville and back along the picturesque Crooked River. Lately, he has appeared in 3 TAPA productions:
Money Matters, Suite Hearts and Beer for Breakfast. From time to time you can find him performing an eclectic variety of music with his partner Doral Vance in their band N.E Daynow. Rodney is thrilled to be working withthis talented cast and hopes you enjoy Moon Over Buffalo!
MIKE ARSENEAULT as Howard
Mike’s been on stage for 25+ years. Last year, he performed on this stage in a one-man musical revue he created called STAGES | Songs from Broadway, and prior to that, he directed the classic 2-hander Love Letters by A.R. Gurney for Riverbend Players. Mike has directed and produced but continues to return to his true love of
acting/singing. A few memorable roles over the years have included: Baker in Into The Woods, John in Miss Saigon, Rooster in "Annie", Nathan in Guys and Dolls, Motel in Fiddler on The Roof, Peter in Company, Beadle in Sweeney Todd, Hysterium in Funny Thing Happened…Forum, Dickon in Secret Garden, Bobby in A Chorus
Line, Arab – a Jet in West Side Story, Charlie in Brigadoon, Etches in Titanic, the everyman George Bailey in It’s a Wonderful Life (last season) and now, Howard. This is the third production of Moon Over Buffalo he has appeared in in the role of Howard - Toronto, Portland and now, Nehalem. Find out more about Mike’s theater
experiences at recreatenow.com/reinvent.
Linda Makohon as Ethel
Linda Makohon has been involved with the Riverbend Players since 2011 in acting and behind the scenes roles. She has been on the board for six years and is proud that our troupe has become a non profit entity. As she says,
"theater has been a wonderfully fulfilling retirement activity for me".
Bobi Bergh as Eileen
Bobi is very excited to be joining the Moon Over Buffalo cast with the Riverbend Players. She is very fond of this
masterful script and is thrilled to bring it to life. Bobi currently teaches theatre at Tillamook high school and sits as executive director or Black Box Theatre Academy. Some of her favorite past roles include Lucille in Parade the musical, Ruth in Blithe Spirit, and Amy in Little Women the musical. Her husband Andrew always demands an acknowledgement so here it is. Thank you’s all around to the cast and crew for making this production a blast!
Dave Bell as Richard
Dave is entering his 12th season with the Riverbend Players. As a veteran of the early days of the company, mostof his performances have been in Reader’s Theater. However, Four Weddings and an Elvis revealed that he was actually able to memorize lines – after a fashion. So, once again he is back on stage and once again, he has been typecast – this time as the suave, debonair Richard. Moon Over Buffalo marks the 14th play for Dave, and he lists at least three roles as his favorites – Bryce Cannon in Four Weddings, Joseph in It’s a Wonderful Life and at the top of his list, John Brown in Tom Stoppard’s A Separate Peace. Dave lives in Wheeler with his wife Jan and his steamboat, CAPTAIN BELL.
