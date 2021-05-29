The Rinehart Clinic in Wheeler recently donated a medical exam bed and infant scale to Tillamook Bay Community College to be used in their health care programs.
Healthcare Program Coordinator Brooke Bennett said the goal with the new equipment is to better simulate an exam room for students.
“If we can create a space that is similar to an exam room, students are learning what it’s like to function in that space, and what it’s like to use this equipment when operating in an exam room and giving patient care,” Bennett said. “It’s just going to help them practice those skills and expand their knowledge even more.”
Bennett said she had been looking to purchase an exam table and infant scale when Rinehart Clinic CEO Gail Nelsen reached out with the donation.
“We were glad to be able to fill that need for them,” Nelsen said, who also sits on the TBCC Healthcare Advisory Committee. “We knew it was still usable, and are happy it’s being put to use and supporting the healthcare programs at the college.”
TBCC has several options for people seeking a career in the medical field, including an Associate of Applied Science in Healthcare Administration; Certified Medical Assistant Certificate; Emergency Medical Services Certificate; Phlebotomy Technician Certificate; and a Basic Healthcare Certificate.
To learn more about these programs, reach out to Brooke Bennett at 503.842.8222 ext. 1070 or email brookebennett@tillamookbaycc.edu.
