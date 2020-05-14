Responses to the 2020 Census shape decisions about how billions of dollars in federal funds flow into communities each year for the next 10 years for critical services. Health care, emergency response, school and education programs, and roads and bridges are all impacted by the Census. The COVID-19 pandemic underscores the importance of census data and participation.
As of May 1, the self-response rate statewide in Oregon is at 58.3 percent while Tillamook County is running at 29.6 percent. In 2010, Tillamook had a final rate of just 40.7 percent.
Census results inform planning and funding decisions for communities for critical public services. These services include: hospitals, health clinics, and health care services; emergency and disaster response, fire and public safety services; schools, education programs, grants and more; roads, bridges and other public transit and infrastructure projects; business and economic development; housing services and programs for special populations; family and social services; and water and waste management.
Emergency situations like the COVID-19 pandemic illustrate how important it is for health care facilities in our communities to have the funding and resources they need to effectively support the populations they serve. Together with data from the Census Bureau’s American Community Survey (ACS), census data allows scientists and health care experts to model the potential impact of an emerging health threat.
2020 Census results will determine the number of seats each state receives in the U.S. House of Representatives. Results also impact congressional and state legislative districts. Business owners use census statistics to create economic and employment opportunities. The statistics help determine where to hire new employees, open new locations and more.
To respond to the census, visit my2020census.gov, call 844-330-2020, or by mailing back the questionnaire sent to your home.
