Oregonians in 2022 reported to a confidential state hotline about more than 2,500 incidents of bias crimes or non-criminal incidents that made people from protected classes feel unwelcome. It’s an increase of 178% since the hotline launched in 2020.

Reports of racial, ethnic and anti-LGBTQ bias increased again in 2022, a new report from Oregon’s Criminal Justice Commission showed.

Oregonians in 2022 reported to a confidential state hotline about more than 2,500 incidents of bias crimes or non-criminal incidents that made people from protected classes feel unwelcome. It's an increase of 178% since the hotline launched in 2020.

