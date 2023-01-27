Big game hunters who purchased or were issued a deer or elk tag in 2022 must report their hunt by Tuesday, Jan. 31 at 11:59 p.m. PT (for any hunt that ended by Dec. 31, 2022).
Report online at or at a license sale agent . New this year, hunters can also report via the MyODFW app under Outcome Reporting when their mobile device is online.
Failure to report by the deadline will result in a $25 penalty when purchasing a 2024 hunting license. Hunters should also report any other 2022 big game (cougar, bear, antelope) or turkey tags though there is no penalty for not reporting these tags.
Hunters need to report on every 2022 deer, elk, bear, cougar, turkey and pronghorn tag purchased or issued as part of a Sports Pac license—even if they didn't harvest an animal or go hunting. E-taggers who validated their tag through the app or online also still need to complete a separate report.
Hunters who don't already have an online account can easily set one up to report online. Go t https://odfw.huntfishoregon.com/login and use Verify/Look Up Account to find your profile which will include any tags you need to report.
While ODFW Licensing staff can take reports by phone at (503) 947-6101, call hold times can be long and are increasing as the Jan. 31 reporting deadline approaches. Hunters are encouraged to report online or visit a license sale agent rather than calling.
As of yesterday, about 50,000 customers still need to report their 2022 deer and elk tags by Jan. 31.
As an incentive to report on time, every hunter who does is entered to win one of three special tags ODFW offers each year. Winners can choose a deer, elk or pronghorn tag that is valid statewide during a four-month season, similar to auction and raffle tags which people can pay thousands for.
