Big game hunters who purchased or were issued a deer or elk tag in 2022 must report their hunt by Tuesday, Jan. 31 at 11:59 p.m. PT (for any hunt that ended by Dec. 31, 2022).

Report online at or at a license sale agent . New this year, hunters can also report via the MyODFW app under Outcome Reporting when their mobile device is online.

